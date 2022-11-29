Suzanne (Warren) Shelby peacefully passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at home in Greenfield, Ind., surrounded by family.
Born on April 28, 1942, to the late George and Esther Warren, Sue grew up in the village of North Conway, N.H., where skiing was part of daily life and her family ran the Warren Fairmont Lodge. The youngest of three girls, she graduated from Kennett High School in 1960.
Following her graduation, she worked for Sanders Associates, where she met and fell in love with Charles Shelby. Sue left her beloved White Mountains in 1963 to marry Charlie, and together they built a happy life and raised a family in Indiana.
As a young wife, Sue took great pride in building a family with Charlie in her new home. She became widely known for the joy she took in being with family, friends and even strangers. During family dinners and holidays, Sue could be easily found at the center asking how others are doing, laughing and having fun.
She was known for her kindness and generosity, often providing a coat, a meal or transportation to treatment for those in need. Sue’s elegant penmanship was easily recognized in her many notes of encouragement to family and friends.
Sue and Charlie traveled extensively and spent extended periods with family at Lake Tippecanoe, Marco Island, Fla., and in Europe. They also enjoyed antique auctions and restoring furniture.
Sue leaves behind her husband of nearly 60 years, Charlie; three children Peter Shelby, Amy (Doug) Fletcher and Pamela (Cort) Erwin; and five grandchildren (Chase, Evan, Mathieu, Cohl, and Cathryn). Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters and a grandson.
Public visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory at 1484 W. U.S. Highway 40 in Greenfield, Ind. The funeral service and burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenneth Butler Soup Kitchen, Hope House or St. Jude’s.
Her family wishes to thank the Suburban Hospice Team, especially Lee and Linda, for their kind and personal care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.