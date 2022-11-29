Suzanne (Warren) Shelby peacefully passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at home in Greenfield, Ind., surrounded by family.

Suzanne (Warren) Shelby

Born on April 28, 1942, to the late George and Esther Warren, Sue grew up in the village of North Conway, N.H., where skiing was part of daily life and her family ran the Warren Fairmont Lodge. The youngest of three girls, she graduated from Kennett High School in 1960.

