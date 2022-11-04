regal

Susan Regal

Susan Elizabeth Regal passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, with a roomful of loving family by her side. Susan was born and lived in Arlington, Mass., for much of her life before moving fully to Effingham, N.H., during retirement. She was 73.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Steven J. Regal Sr., and her brother Paul Miller of Porter, Maine. Susan is also survived by her two children, Tracy (Regal) Beando of Leicester, Mass., and Steven J. Regal Jr. along with his wife, Chery,l of Windham, N.H. Tracy’s three sons Nicholas, PFC Michael and Braden and Steven’s two children, Grant and Anna, have all been significant parts of Susan’s life. Susan also would never want to leave out her loving nieces and nephews, her many cousins, and lifelong friends. Susan is predeceased by her loving parents George and Priscilla Miller (Davies).

