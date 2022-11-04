Susan Elizabeth Regal passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, with a roomful of loving family by her side. Susan was born and lived in Arlington, Mass., for much of her life before moving fully to Effingham, N.H., during retirement. She was 73.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Steven J. Regal Sr., and her brother Paul Miller of Porter, Maine. Susan is also survived by her two children, Tracy (Regal) Beando of Leicester, Mass., and Steven J. Regal Jr. along with his wife, Chery,l of Windham, N.H. Tracy’s three sons Nicholas, PFC Michael and Braden and Steven’s two children, Grant and Anna, have all been significant parts of Susan’s life. Susan also would never want to leave out her loving nieces and nephews, her many cousins, and lifelong friends. Susan is predeceased by her loving parents George and Priscilla Miller (Davies).
Susan was born on November 9, 1948, in Arlington, Mass. She graduated from Arlington High School and soon thereafter married Steve, whom she had known since the age of 3. Throughout her life, Susan became a friend to all and gave everything to those around her. She dedicated 27 years of employment to Kalivas Insurance in Arlington and knew many by name. She volunteered her time and skills whenever asked from the time her children went to the Stratton School in Arlington up until her countless hours of volunteering for the Effingham Preservation Society, Effingham Town Hall Project. In retirement she also served as a Trustee for the Effingham Public Library, of which she was a frequent visitor. She is well-known in town for her baked items and countless hours of dedicated service.
Susan loved life and loved to travel. Cruising was by far her favorite, although Las Vegas always had a special place in her heart as well. Sporting events and special occasions for her grandchildren also had Susan traveling more locally. Above all else, Susan loved being a grandmother and was always so proud of her five grandchildren and their accomplishments. There was never a birthday or special occasion missed and there is nothing she would not give them.
A gathering in celebration of her life will be held at a future date still yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan’s memory can be made to the Effingham Preservation Society’s Town Hall Project. Information can be found at www.historiceffingham.org.
