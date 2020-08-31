Stephen Eugene Hickey, 84, of Madison, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Cornerstone Hospice house in The Villages, Fla.
Born in Colebrook, N.H., in 1935, Stephen and his parents, Edward and Hazel Hickey, moved to Center Ossipee, N.H., in 1947 with his sisters Ellen and Barbara. There, he attended Ossipee Central School and Kennett High School in Conway, NH. He loved sports and was a great athlete playing basketball for the Kennett Eagles throughout his four years of high school.
After graduating and earning his degree in 1954, he moved to Long Beach, California to begin his career working for the Thom McAn Shoe company. In 1956, Stephen returned home and joined the United States Marine Corps, reporting to Parris Island, Eastern Recruiting Region in South Carolina.
He served for two years following the tragedy of Parris Island, where six recruits tragically drowned during a late-night march.
At the completion of his two years commitment with the U.S. Marine Corps, Stephen returned to New Hampshire where he met and married his wife Bonnie Swan.
He joined his parents working for the family grocery business at the Hickey’s IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) in Center Ossipee Village.
In 1972, the three formed EMMA Corporation and relocated the operation to the Indian Mound Shopping plaza as a supermarket where he successfully ran and managed the store for many years. Later, he opened a second IGA located in Northern New Hampshire.
Steven was an avid golfer and played often as a member of both Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee, N.H., and North Country Club in North Conway, N.H. He was a huge fan of sports, with a very special passion for college football, and made it a point to never miss his favorite teams taking the field during the fall season. He also loved spending free time with his family and friends at his vacation home in The Villages, Fla.
Stephen leaves his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Hickey; two sons, John Hickey and his wife, Heather, of Windham, N.H.; and James Hickey and his wife, Kristin, of Waterford, Vt.; a daughter Denita Dudley and her husband, Steven, of Madison, N.H.; a sister Ellen Laase of Mirror Lake, N.H.; four grandchildren, Kyle, Keenan, Kolden and Benjamin; two great grandchildren, Harper and Crew; many nieces and nephews.
Donations in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made online to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org or by mail to the Visiting Nurse and Home care & Hospice of Carroll County, 1529 White Mountain Highway, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860 or the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Taveras, FL 32778.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
