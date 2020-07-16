On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Star Almquist-Lee, our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at age 52.
She left this earth far too early, leaving behind her loving parents, Robert and Kay; brother, Benjamin; sister, Vivian and husband Ned; her nieces and many friends.
Star was a brilliant light, who drew people in with her kindness, incredible smile, and ability to notice the little things. Even if it was for a moment, when people met Star, she shared her light and they felt understood.
As an architect, artist, master weaver of words, and keen observer of things big and small, Star viewed life with wonder, and captured the beauty of the underappreciated, giving voice to those who needed help and healing the most.
She did not take anything for granted and appreciated those around her, cherishing the simple things in life, and especially loved creating delicious morsels of comfort and engaging in witty conversation.
She was sassy and fierce in her love for life, and determined to live on her own terms — with grace and dignity. Even when it seemed she was against all odds, Star was resilient, finding comfort and strength in her belief in God and the little joys that made her smile.
Star made this world a beautiful place, opening her heart wide, giving comfort. She leaves a part of herself with all of us, blessing us with the gift to notice the world as she did, to cherish every moment, and to be love.
Star had a spirituality and radiance about her that was unsurpassed. Star was adored as a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend — having her in our lives has been an incredible gift and blessing. Our many thanks to those who loved and cared for Star during her life. Thank you so much for being part of her life, and keeping her in your heart.
In Star’s memory, please consider making a tax deductible donation to the International Refugee Committee (IRC) at rescue.org or to the Conway Village Church, P.O. Box 333, Conway, NH 03818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.