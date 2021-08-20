By Sarah and Carrie Sherman
Lawrence H. “Skip” Sherman was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Chicago, Ill. He died of a sudden illness at Memorial Hospital on Aug. 5, 2021. He was just shy of his 95th birthday.
From 1959 to 2001, Skip was co-owner of the Mount Washington Valley radio station WMWV, formerly WBNC. As its programming director, Skip developed a distinctive, wide-ranging sound. The format continues at the station today. This is the story of how Skip brought his love of music to the valley — and found a home.
Skip’s musical education began at home in Illinois. His father, Ted, had a good baritone voice and sang light opera and his mother, Peggy, played the piano. One of their favorite songs was “Maytime,” which was first recorded by Jeanette McDonald and Nelson Eddy in 1936. Back then, if you were lucky, you had a huge Victrola and a collection of 78 rpms that included recordings of the great opera singer, Enrico Caruso.
In addition, Skip learned the usual school songs and church hymns. But he also listened to the radio at night and heard Count Basie’s Barons of Rhythm broadcasting “One O’Clock Jump” from Kansas City. It was swing, and Skip, along with everyone else, fell in love with that revolutionary, orchestrated sound. As Skip followed Basie’s band, the world of jazz opened up to him.
In 1939, his family moved from Illinois to New York and eventually to Garden City, Long Island. It was the golden age of the musical, and Skip’s uncle, Hiram “Chub” Sherman, was a top Broadway actor, always able to wrangle theater seats. When Skip was in high school and looking to impress his girlfriend, Chub was invaluable. Dinner at Sardi’s (Chub had worked there as a young actor) and free tickets to a hit Broadway show. What could be a better night on the town?
The Broadway shows of that era — "Porgy and Bess," "Oklahoma!," "Carousel" and, later, "The Music Man," "South Pacific" and "House of Flowers" — were renowned for their songs. And, of course, the movies were lush with extravagant song-and-dance numbers, featuring stars such as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly, Debby Reynolds, Judy Garland and Lena Horne. Skip was a huge fan.
In 1945, the day after VJ Day, Skip was drafted; he was 18 years old. Once his Army stint was over, he chose to attend St. John’s in Annapolis, Md., a liberal arts college devoted to reading the “Great Books.” All teaching was done seminar-style. Classroom dialogue was seen as the best path to learning. Skip soon made lifelong friends, joined a classical music club, and scoured Baltimore record stores for rare jazz 78s.
In 1948, he married Joan Thanhouser, who loved music as much as he did. Skip was twenty, Joanie was eighteen, and they began a family.
Unfortunately, Joanie suffered an illness and difficult pregnancy during Skip’s senior year, and he left college in 1949 without his degree. He returned to New York with Joanie, now recovered, and their new baby girl.
While his father helped Skip find work in publishing and public relations, a St. John’s friend introduced him to the choreographer George Balanchine. Entranced by the ballet, Joanie and Skip sometimes went to performances three times a week. (A generous couple downstairs from them babysat). The music of Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky, embodied by Balanchine’s dancers, came alive for them.
Although he enjoyed New York’s rich cultural life, Skip hated writing for public relations. Always independent and outspoken, he had trouble keeping a job. After some career counseling, he decided to try something else.
In 1954, he and Joanie moved their family, (add another daughter) to Iowa City. There, thanks to the GI Bill, he earned his degree in journalism at the University of Iowa.
A year later, the family settled in New England, where Skip found worked as a reporter for the Springfield Union, and then the Providence Journal. Joanie started selling advertising for WERI, a radio station in Westerly, R.I. Their home was still full of music, and the little girls danced around the living room to Tchaikovsky’s "Swan Lake" and Stravinsky’s "The Fairy’s Kiss."
Although Skip liked journalism, it was a struggle to support a family on his reporter’s salary. In 1959, WERI’s owner offered Skip and Joanie the opportunity to manage a tiny radio station in Conway, N.H. Skip was reluctant, but Joanie persuaded him that radio could be a great fit for him: he loved music and local news, and he could be his own boss. They decided to take a chance.
When they arrived in Conway, they found the station on the outskirts of town. The studio was on the ground floor of an old farmhouse; the radio tower was in the back field. The rusty metal roof leaked.
That first fall when guys in town asked Skip if he’d got his deer, Skip had no idea what they were talking about. The winter was cold, and the snow was deep. When they moved into the apartment upstairs, the girls clattered up and down the stairs during the news. And yet, it all felt right. After a year, Skip and Joanie bought the station with loans from their parents.
The challenge was getting to know their audience. Skip covered local news. Joanie sold advertising. They got feedback and took surveys. The programming developed: Talk of the Town, Country Ecology, even a weekly classical concert. Skip created his signature “Sunday Breakfast Show,” showcasing big bands, ballads, jazz, and swing.
He was open to new music as well. He discovered a taste for country artists such as Patsy Cline and Hank Williams. He still admired Frank Sinatra but got a kick out of Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt and Wilson Pickett, too. People got to know Skip and liked him. And they really liked their radio station.
The station was accessible to everyone. It brought people together and helped the community grow. And that community brought out the best in Skip. Among other things, he became active in the chamber of commerce, serving as its president during Conway’s Bicentennial in 1965 and helping to rename the former “Eastern Slope” as today’s “Mount Washington Valley.”
In the 1960s and '70s, he published The Signal, a weekly resort paper filled with lively stories that drew on his journalism background and interest in photography. He promoted the Volvo International Tennis Tournament in North Conway, N.H., during the 1970s and '80s. Under the auspices of the Pequawket Foundation, he even planted trees to “enhance the quality of life” in the valley.
Perhaps most fun for him, in 1964 he brought local audiences a first-rate concert series, including The Duke Ellington Orchestra, the folksinger Odetta, and a bluegrass group, The Dillards — acts then rarely seen this far north of Boston.
In 2000, Skip and Joanie received the Bob Morrell Award from the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council in recognition of all they had done for the community. In 2001, Rob and Greg Frizzell bought the station from them. The following year, Skip and Joanie divorced amicably. They remained close friends.
Skip kept broadcasting his “Sunday Breakfast Show” until he retired in 2007. Even after his on-air career ended, he continued to share his music. He sent CDs of his past shows to fans and played his favorite recordings for friends and family.
He always had the gift of knowing what people needed to hear. For a sad 10-year-old boy, try Fats Waller’s “Your Feet’s Too Big.” For a college student dumped by her boyfriend, how about Linda Ronstadt’s anthem, “You’re No Good”? Or, for just about anyone, anytime: Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Skip is survived by his brother Michael Sherman, of Greenwich, Conn.; his daughters, Sarah Sherman of Durham, N.H.; and Carrie Sherman of Kittery Point, Maine; and his grandson Peter Calderwood of Albany, Calif. Other survivors include his longtime companion and friend Arlene Fleming of Fryeburg, Maine.
At Skip’s request, his memorial service will be private. The date is yet to be determined.
