Sara Jeanne (Martin) Neddenriep, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
She was born Feb. 3, 1972, in Providence, R.I., a daughter of Joseph and Jeanne (Mongeau) Martin. At the age of 2, she and her family moved to Stow, Maine, where she spent most of her life.
She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1990 as the salutatorian. She then graduated summa cum laude and as salutatorian from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts with her bachelor’s degree in education.
In the fall of 2001, she married Henry “Rip” Neddenriep at their farmhouse in Stow where they spent many happy years and started their family.
Sara spent several years working in the field of education. She had a true passion for helping others, loved gardening, and connecting with nature, and had a deeply spiritual soul. With every light there are shadows cast and Sara continued working hard towards overcoming her long-term struggles with addiction.
She was predeceased by her loving mother Jeanne (Mongeau) Martin in 2001.
She is survived by her father Joseph N. Martin Jr. of Brattleboro, Vt., her loving husband, Henry “Rip” Neddenriep; her children, Amanda “Gracie” Neddenriep of Fryeburg, Maine; Greta Neddenriep; and Virgil Neddenriep of Brattleboro; her stepdaughters, LeeAnn Desbiens of Gray, Maine; and Kimberly Baxter Davis of Lake Park, Ga.; her sisters, Suzie (Martin) Wagner and her family from Brattleboro; and Becky (Martin) Lescarbeau and her family of Agawam, Mass.; and her godmother, Vivian Martin of Woonsocket, R.I. In addition, Sara is survived by many other loving relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.
In keeping with the family’s wishes a memorial Mass will take place at a later date and will be shared by the family and Wood Funeral Home. To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhomes.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in Sara’s honor to the Fryeburg Rescue in appreciation for the great support their volunteers have provided to the family over the years.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
