CASCO, Maine — Ruth B. (Gallagher) Hill, age 97, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020, in the Country Village Assisted Living Facility. She was born on August 27, 1922, in Brownfield, Maine. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Luella (Dennett) Gallagher. On October 25, 1947, she married Ralph E. Hill. They were happily married for 59 years until his death in 2006.
Ruth was a hairdresser and homemaker, besides spending time with her family she enjoyed cooking, knitting and going to Foxwoods Casino.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brothers John and Ralph Gallagher, and her sister Cecilia Gilman.
She is survived by her loving family, nieces Jill Sanphy of Conway, N.H., and Jan Taliento of Nashua, N.H.; nephews Larry Gallagher of Intervale, N.H., Todd Gallagher of Fryeburg, Maine; and Michael Gallagher of Nashua, N.H.
In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Ruth’s memory to Fryeburg Rescue, P.O. Box 177, Fryeburg, ME 04037. The family will hold a graveside burial on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org.
The family would like to thank Androscoggin Hospice, as well as Dr. Schuler. A special thank you to Biny Bryant and her wonderful loving and caring staff at Country Village Assisted Living Facility — you are an amazing group!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.