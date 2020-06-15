RoseMarie Hayes, a lifelong native of Bartlett, N.H., passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a short illness.
What can you say about a person who always put everyone else first? Her beloved grandfather nicknamed her Tootsie. If you knew Tootsie, you know that she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous and caring people.
Not to be underestimated, she was like a mother black bear when she thought her family was being attacked. She never wanted to be the center of attention, but was at the center of people’s lives regardless, a constant in this crazy world.
RoseMarie’s greatest achievement is her legacy of four sons, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was always so proud of her family’s accomplishments, always excited to find out what was going on in their lives.
She never failed to look for her grandchildren’s names in the paper when the honor roll list was released and made sure to call and congratulate them. At family gatherings, she had a way of making everyone there feel special, making a point to talk with each of them individually.
Every Christmas, Tootsie made special baked goods to deliver to her sons’ families. Cookies and pies galore. She loved to carry on old family recipes, preferring to serve good old fashioned dishes like baked beans, meatloaf and peas in milk.
She sent her grandchildren cards for every occasion — not just birthdays, but also Valentine’s Day, Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter and Halloween, often including a few of her hard-earned dollars, timing the mail so they would arrive on exactly the right day.
RoseMarie was a talented knitter and embroiderer. She hand-knit customized Christmas stockings for each member of her family. And every grandbaby was given one of her signature hand-knit sweaters and matching hats.
RoseMarie lived a life tested by hardship. Orphaned at an early age, she was primarily raised by her grandparents. Her own mother, Grace Kenny, an orphan herself, came to work at the old Bartlett Hotel, where she met Rosemarie’s father. In 1942, RoseMarie was born. When she was still a child, she lost her mother to tuberculosis and moved in with her grandparents in the center of Bartlett Village.
At age 16, RoseMarie became smitten with a man in an Army paratrooper uniform at a Bartlett parade. This was David Hayes, to whom she would be married for 60 years, until death did they part.
From helping her grandmother run a boarding house to working at the old White Mountain Inn in Jackson, RoseMarie began a life of hard work at a young age.
As an adult, she worked at the Bartlett Peg Mill and, later, as a bookkeeper in the office at Carroll Reed’s Ski Shop. She used her bookkeeping ability to operate several successful businesses with her husband, beginning with a drilling and blasting operation.
They later opened the Bartlett Country Store and Restaurant, including a much needed arcade and youth center, and eventually founded Valley Taxi.
She and her husband closed the taxi business upon his retirement, but RoseMarie was far from ready to stop working, finding a job instead at the Bartlett Post Office and later as a school bus driver for the Bartlett School District until finally retiring at age 70.
She also held the honorary title of the longest continuous member of the Bartlett VFW Ladies Auxiliary, having joined at the age of 16. And notably, RoseMarie was a member of the last graduating class of Bartlett High School.
RoseMarie was predeceased by two sons, Steven and Glenn.
She is survived by her husband David of Bartlett; two sons, Scott Hayes of Bartlett; and Jeff Hayes of Jackson, N.H.; her daughters-in-law, Cynthia and Ishi Hayes; her grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Carolyn Marie (Camie), Matthew, River, and Riley Hayes; three half-sisters, Linda Hayes Karlin of Florissant, Colo.; Cathy Hayes-Blake of Bartlett; and Dianne Hayes of Bartlett; seven great-grandchildren; and many, many extended family members who will miss her dearly.
Walk-through visiting hours will be at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., on Thursday, June 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the Bartlett Village Cemetery on Friday, June 19, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in RoseMarie’s memory to the Bartlett VFW.
