Ronald G. Routhier, 70, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at the home of Patricia Murphy in Jackson, N.H., surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Ron was born in Central Falls, R.I., to Gerard (“Rusty”) Routhier and Estelle (Chartier) Routhier. Ron was a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, and he was the founder and President of NeedleTech Products, now in North Attleboro Mass.
He totally enjoyed his retirement, which included receiving his yoga teaching certificate, collecting art, in winter skiing every day at Bretton Woods and in summer driving his Porsche and his Ducati. He loved living in the mountains and was taking horseback riding lessons and learning to play the guitar.
He very much enjoyed his daily latte from local cafes, and finishing the crossword puzzle; he loved going to shows at Stone Mountain Arts Center and Friday night takeout dinner. Ron was proud of the personal growth and awareness that he gained through his yoga practice and Sangha community.
Ron was a kind and generous soul, with a loving heart. He will be terribly missed by his family and all the many friends he made along the way, including non-humans Britta, who slept under his bed, and Haze, who cried when she saw him, and refused to go home.
Ron is survived by his mother Estelle Routhier and sister Claudette King both of Cumberland, R.I.; his former wife Patricia Murphy of Jackson; his sister-in-law Debra Routhier of Wells, Maine; and many nieces and nephews, including Joseph Murphy of Portsmouth, N.H., and Shane Murphy of Pawtucket, R.I., his ski buddies.
He was predeceased by his father Gerard Routhier and his brother Richard Routhier.
The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice and the friends who did so much to care for Ron.
At Ron’s request, there are no services planned. There will be a celebration of life on a later date.
Donations may be made to Dartmouth Cancer Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., or to Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine in Conway, N.H.
