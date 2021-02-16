Robert M. Battles, 66, of Freedom, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday Jan. 24, 2021, at the Jack Burnes Hospice Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Haverhill, Mass., on March 11, 1954, son of the late Malcom and Harriett (Rhodes) Battles. He is survived by his only brother, William Battles, and his wife, Sue, of Conway N.H; his former wives, Mary Nason of Freedom, N.H., and Dianne Battles of Madison, N.H.; his two sons Arthur Battles of Deer Isle, Maine, and Joshua Battles and Jennifer of Freedom N.H.; his five grandchildren Jesse, Shayna, Jackson, Josie and Emmett; his four nephews and a niece; his companion Brenda Oldenburg and her two daughters, Autum and Sarah.
He grew up in Andover, Mass., then lived in Pittsburg, N.H., before moving to Freedom. Upon moving to Freedom, he joined the Freedom Volunteer Fire Dept. as a junior member and was a lieutenant when he left. He attended Kennett High School in Conway N.H.
After high school, he went to work for his family at the Freedom Cashway and then at Battles Ford in West Ossipee. In 1980, he started his own excavating company Dig N Doze. From 1984-90, he was the Freedom Road Agent, which he was proud of. In 1991, Mary and Bob built the convenience store Dynomite Variety, which is now Boyle’s market. He started Land Power Tractor and Equipment in 1995 and ran it until 2001 with the help of Dianne and his sons.
His love of big equipment and his pride in his excavation business had his youngest son Joshua start Dig & Doze LLC back up in 2001, which they were running together today. He thoroughly enjoyed working and being at their shop visiting with everyone that stopped in to talk.
His devotion and pride to his business kept him from taking many vacations. Though when he did, his favorite time spent with his family was at Walt Disney World and traveling back up to Colebrook and the North Country. One of his happiest trips he took recently was with his son Joshua and family to watch Josh drive race cars at Caraway, Darlington and Charlotte Speedways. He loved NASCAR, so watching his son drive Rusty Wallace race cars was an incredible experience that he loved to share with everyone. So his race car experience was taking out his “side by side” with his grandchildren and racing up and down the driveway and around his property.
Bob had a lot of accomplishments in his life, but those who knew him best knew his greatest was his family. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
At his request, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Freedom Fire Department, Freedom, NH 03836.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit www.lordfuneralhome.com.
