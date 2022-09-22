Robert A. “Nobby” Bryant, 73, died on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 4, 1948, in North Conway, N.H., to Robert and Marion MacIver Bryant, he attended Conway schools and was a 1966 graduate of Kennett High School.
On May 28, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Quint Bryant, his wife of 56 years.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Redstone, N.H. He established his own trucking company, in addition to moving manufactured homes, and managed the family business, Bob Bryant’s Wrecker Service and Redstone Auto Salvage, for the remainder of his life.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, a hard worker and a good friend.
Robert is survived by his wife, Ellie, of Redstone; his daughters, Shaun Bryant (Lindsay Ferren), of Albany, N.H.; Theresa Bryant of McVeytown, Pa.; and Kristina Bryant (Darren Drew) of Bridgton, Maine; his grandchildren, Danielle Ferren, Lindsay Ferren, Jr., Robert Day and Raylee Drew; his great-grandchildren, Timothy Blaney, Kendal Blaney and Maizie Ferren; his brothers, Lawrence Bryant (Nancy), John Bryant (Patty) and Matthew Bryant; his sisters, Becky Dewitt (Carl), Rhoda Quint (Bernie), Kathy Garland, Debbie Jones and Melissa Bryant; his loving nephews, nieces and numerous other relatives.
He was predeceased in 1979 by his son, Robert A. “Robbie” Bryant Jr. He was also predeceased by his father and mother, Robert H. and Marion MacIver Bryant; his brothers, Weldon, Richard and Roderick Bryant; and his sister Marion Bryant Paquette.
Visiting hours will be held at Furber and White Funeral Home, located at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Services will be held at the First Church of Christ Congregational Church in North Conway. at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redstone Fire Department, 889 Eastman Road, Center Conway, NH 03813.
