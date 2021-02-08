Rita Gene (Antuono) Bott, age 76, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Bella Point of Bridgton, Maine.
Rita was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Tampa, Fla. Rita is predeceased in death by her parents Rita (Rinn-McGorty) and Valentino Antuono II.
She was a longtime resident of St. Petersburg.
She is survived by her son Chris Bott of Iowa and son John Bott, his wife Erin and two grandsons Angus and Daamon of Fryeburg, Maine.
Rita graduated from the University of South Florida and pursued lifelong learning driven by her deep sense of community service.
As Another Mother for peace in the 1960s, she championed pacifism and human rights. She raised her children to embrace these ideals.
In the 1970s, she was the banquet coordinator for the newly renovated historic Don Ce Sar Hotel before starting what would be a 26 year relationship with the Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas Park, Fla., as executive director.
She was a longtime member and past president of her local Rotary Club International and past president of the Soroptimist International of Pinellas Park. She also served on the Pinellas Park Community Redevelopment Board and as a Notary Public.
On May 23, 2013, she was bestowed with a Key to the City of Pinellas Park for being an integral part of the business community’s growth.
Rita also belonged to the Religious Society of Friends and attended the St. Petersburg Meeting for many years.
Rita found joy in nature and animals. She would often spend weekends with her kids at Boyd Hill Nature Trail or Fort Desoto National Park. She raised, bred and showed Maine Coon cats through her Supermaine Cattery in St. Petersburg for several decades.
In later years, her civic activism found her on the advisory board for the Pinellas Emergency Mental Health Services and working as an elder advocate for Catholic Charities.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary. Rita has been an ardent supporter since its earliest incarnation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all services are at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
For more information or to make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
