Richard “Snoopy” Rajotte formerly of Glen, N.H., and Methuen, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital.

Richard 'Snoopy' Rajotte

Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Jan. 22, 1935, Richard was the son of Wilfred and Beatrice (Bourgeois) Rajotte. He was educated in Methuen schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1953. Richard was an Airman First Class in the Air Force until 1957. He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Class of 1959.

