Richard “Snoopy” Rajotte formerly of Glen, N.H., and Methuen, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Jan. 22, 1935, Richard was the son of Wilfred and Beatrice (Bourgeois) Rajotte. He was educated in Methuen schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1953. Richard was an Airman First Class in the Air Force until 1957. He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Class of 1959.
Richard worked as a mechanical engineer throughout New England. He loved spending his summers at Hampton Beach with his family and winters skiing. He was a long-time member of the Ski-Bees Ski Club in North Conway, N.H.
Richard will be deeply missed by his niece, Pamela Lariviere of Colorado and his nephew, Alan Zappala of Laconia, N.H., and their families.
He is predeceased by his sisters, Claire and Beatrice, and their husbands, Ronald Messier and Joseph Zappala.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Richard’s life by gathering for his graveside service, which will be celebrated at noon on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemeteries & Mausoleum in Methuen. At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Gibson Center for Senior Services, P.O. Box 655, North Conway, NH 03860.
