Richard "Rick" Ryder, 67, of Dover, N.H., passed away April 18, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Rick was born in Ossipee, N.H., and a graduate of Kingswood Regional High School and the University of New Hampshire.
He was the son of the late Lloyd Ryder and R. Janet (Welch) Ryder. Rick leaves behind his husband of 24 years, J. Greenwood of Dover; his two sisters, April Ryder and Terri Peare; his brother Glen Ryder; and several nieces and nephews.
No funeral services will take place. Burial will be private at Ordination Rock Cemetery in Tamworth, N.H.
Arrangements by Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, Rick requested that a donation be made to your local animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.