Husband to Elizabeth Hobbs Bolduc and father to Michelle Bolduc Merrill of Fryeburg, Maine, and stepchildren Pamela Nadreau Deming and Brian Boothby of Massachusetts, Rene gave a courageous fight against his ALS diagnosis, sadly passing away on Dec. 25, 2022

Rene Francis 'Frenchy' Bolduc

After graduating Kennett High School, Rene went straight into the Navy. A veteran of Vietnam, Frenchy found his brotherhood and continued to be a lifelong member and supporter of the American Legion family. Rene had a heart of gold working through life to help his fellow service men and women and was a proud founding father of Mountain Valley Moose Lodge 2705.

