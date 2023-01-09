Husband to Elizabeth Hobbs Bolduc and father to Michelle Bolduc Merrill of Fryeburg, Maine, and stepchildren Pamela Nadreau Deming and Brian Boothby of Massachusetts, Rene gave a courageous fight against his ALS diagnosis, sadly passing away on Dec. 25, 2022
After graduating Kennett High School, Rene went straight into the Navy. A veteran of Vietnam, Frenchy found his brotherhood and continued to be a lifelong member and supporter of the American Legion family. Rene had a heart of gold working through life to help his fellow service men and women and was a proud founding father of Mountain Valley Moose Lodge 2705.
Following in his father’s footsteps he took up the Carpentry trade. Frenchy had a hand in building and remodeling some of the valleys iconic Landmarks, such as Linderhoff, Mount Washington Grand Hotel, Swiss Chalets, Condos at Cranmore, Attitash and Birchlea to also include K.A. Brett Elementary School in Tamworth N.H.
Look high to the ledge and you may see some of the most beautiful homes he built often alongside his brother, Wayne Bolduc, and best friends, Al Blyn and Bobby Quaig.
A ladies man Rene loved to dance and entertain. Elvis Presley being his idol and he could groove to every tune.
Rene is survived by his daughter Michelle; stepchildren, Pamela and Brian Boothby; grandsons, Brandon and Colby Bridges of Fryeburg, Maine; Steven Boothby of Connecticut; and Joshua and Jacob Nadreau of Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Sophia Belflower and Levi Bridges; brother, Wayne and wife, Mary Bolduc, of Redstone, N.H.; brother Joe and wife, Connie Bolduc, of Yuba City Calif.; sister Colleen Bolduc of Lewsiton Maine; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by mother and father, Helen and Treffle Bolduc; brother Samual Bolduc; and sister Rosealee Thurston Bolduc.
Graveside services and celebration of life will be held in the spring.
