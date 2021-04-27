Raymond E. Stineford, 86, died on April 26, 2021, at his home at assisted living, Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H. He was born July 27, 1934, in Oakland, Maine, the only child of Carroll and Bertha (Sawtelle) Stineford. He is survived by his wife, Helen Prince, Ph.D. They were married Christmas Day, 1961.
He earned an undergraduate degree at Nasson College and graduated from Bangor Theological Seminary and from the Graduate School in English at the University of New Hampshire and taught at Thomas College and Nasson College, and served pastorates in Maine and New Hampshire.
At the time of his retirement in 1994, he had been affiliated with the Gibson Senior Center as a member of the first board of directors and later as an employee. For many years, he was the organist for the First Church of Christ Scientist in North Conway, and was a guest minister in area churches. At the time of his death, he was a member of the North Sandwich Society of Friends (Quakers).
His poetry and essays were published in The Christian Science Monitor, Yankee, and many other publications. In 1968, American Weave Press published a collection of his poems.
For over 30 years the couple resided in Madison, N.H., where they restored a two hundred year old former inn. He served as chair of the Madison Library board of trustees and had been active in the Madison Historical Society. Throughout their marriage the couple spent part of each year at a home they owned on Monhegan Island, Maine.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. At Raymond's request, his services will be private. Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home in Cornish, Maine.
Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's website at mainefuneral.com.
