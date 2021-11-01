Raymond Albert Noel, Jr., 69, of Madison passed away on Oct. 22, 2021.
He was born in Haverhill, Mass., to Raymond and Thelma (Neé Sturtyvant) Noel, and grew up there with his two brothers and two sisters.
After graduating high school, he went on to work in a leatherwork factory before moving to Rutland, Vt., where he lived for 15 years and worked for Walmart. He moved to Madison in 2017 after the passing of the love of his life, his wife Gale, who he had been married to for 14 years.
He was a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to many nieces and nephews and he will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Thelma Noel, his wife Gale (neé Levitino) Noel. And a brother Douglas L. Noel.
He is survived by his brother Gene E Noel, of Madison. His two sisters Catherine Brunelle of Sebring Fla., and Teresa Noel of Haverhill, Mass., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home.
