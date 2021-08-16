Raymond A. Guay, 95, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Sunday August 15, 2021 at his home after a short illness. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 28, 1926, the son of Alyre J. and Beatrice (Chatigny) Guay and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Milan area.
He had been employed by Brown Company and James River Corporation in the Research and Electrical Department.
At age 18, Raymond joined the US Army and served in the Philippines and Korea during World War II and was a member of the VFW Post No. 2520, the American Legion Post No. 82 and the F.O.E. in Berlin.
As a young man, Raymond loved to fly planes and spent hours at the Milan Airport, helping pilots there in exchange for flying time on their planes. Raymond was a meticulous “tinkerer.”
He could build anything and fix everything. He and his wife Pat were antique collectors and loved visiting flea markets and antique shops all over New England. Raymond especially liked old machines for tinkering. Raymond and Pat were both very involved with the VFW Post No. 2520.
The family want to especially thank Dr. Creppy and his staff, North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency and the North Country Angels for all their guidance and support during this difficult time.
The family includes his daughters Joy Gould of Conway, N.H.; and Barbara Martinez of Brownsville, Texas; a stepson Claude Lemelin of Milan, N.H.; a brother Lionel Guay of Lancaster, N.H.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and his former wife and mother of his daughters, Nora Guay of Jackson, N.H.
He was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Barnes) Guay; a brother Maurice Guay; and sisters Rita Morin and Pauline Champion.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin.
Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family requests that all who are attending the calling hours and service wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vocational Department at Berlin High School.
Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
