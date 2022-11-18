Philip Brown, 64, of Dixfield, Maine, died early Thursday morning at the Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.
He was born in Portland, Maine, Dec. 11, 1957, a son of Howard and Anita (Charles) Brown. He worked for many years doing seasonal jobs from a short order cook, to the Potato Harvest in the Fryeburg, Maine, area, to shipping oranges and shrimp. He most recently worked at Poland Spring Bottling as a fork lift operator in the Poland Spring plant.
He enjoyed old hot rods, fishing, going to camp, watching television car shows, and collecting bottles; especially Poland Spring bottles.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Blodgett) whom he married at camp on Webb Lake on Aug. 19, 2000, of Dixfield; daughters, Rebecca Burrington (Harold) of Norway, Maine; and Jennifer (Jeff) Souza of Buckfield, Maine; grandchildren, Abigail of Lewiston, Maine; Xavier of Norway; and Wynter of Buckfield; great-grandchildren, Jamison and Minnie of Lewiston; brothers, Rodney and David of Massachusetts; sister, Gail Graves of Fryeburg.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. from the Pythagorean Lodge No. 11, 50 Portland St. in Fryeburg.
Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at wilesrc.com.
Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay.
