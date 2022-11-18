Philip Brown, 64, of Dixfield, Maine, died early Thursday morning at the Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.

Philip Brown

He was born in Portland, Maine, Dec. 11, 1957, a son of Howard and Anita (Charles) Brown. He worked for many years doing seasonal jobs from a short order cook, to the Potato Harvest in the Fryeburg, Maine, area, to shipping oranges and shrimp. He most recently worked at Poland Spring Bottling as a fork lift operator in the Poland Spring plant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.