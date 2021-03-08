Peter (Rocky) Alex Mueller, 53, of North Attleboro, Mass., passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
Born on April 4, 1967, in Norwood, Mass., he was the son of the late Otto Alex Mueller Jr. and the late Margot (Mancinelli) Mueller.
He was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1985, and attended the University of Massachusetts at Boston. A resident of North Attleboro for the past several years, he previously lived in South Attleboro and in New Hampshire.
Peter worked for Douglas Fine Wine & Spirits in North Attleboro.
A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed both saltwater and freshwater fishing, hiking, and gardening, as well as listening to music and cooking. He was the loving father of Darrion Alex Mueller of Baltimore, Md., and the brother of Wendy A. Krug of Foxboro, Mass., Deborah Lee Bond of Glocester, R.I., and the late Tina Louise Mueller who passed away on Dec. 10, 1968. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
He will be remembered for his kind soul.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, family and friends are cordially invited attend a Visitation in the “Memorial Chapel” of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., Village of Attleboro Falls in North Attleboro, Mass., on Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter’s memory to Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire nhwildlifeheritage.org.
