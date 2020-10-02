Pauline Rose Forcier, 76, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Merriman House.
She was born in West Warwick, R.I., on Nov. 12, 1943, the daughter of Freddy R. and Marie Paule Lemieux Forcier. She attended Sacred Heart Schools in Newport, Vt. and graduated from Kennett High School.
Pauline was known for her custom made ski hats, that were made during the holiday seasons at Carroll Reed Ski Shop in North Conway. Later, for 10 years, she ran a private home health care service for the elderly in the Gorham/Berlin area.
Her passion and love was for music. For over 30 years she owned and operated Pauline’s Music Studio. She taught people of all ages and shared her love for playing the piano and other musical instruments in the Berlin/Gorham and Conway areas.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Laina Halle and husband, Mike; granddaughters, Maegan Halle and Kaitlin Halle; her brother Raymond Forcier of Oakland, Calif.; her sisters, Jacqueline Garland and husband, Roger, of East Conway, N.H.; Monique Forcier of Whittier, Calif.; and Louise Head and husband, Perley, of Chatham, N.H.; a nephew; nieces; and grand nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers Charles Forcier and Camille Forcier.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Merriman House Activities Dept., 3073 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, N.H. 03860.
Due to COVID, her family will have a private graveside service.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.