Paul Noble James, 94, of East Sandwich, Mass., passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne (Fanning) James; and his seven children, Ruthanne, Marc, Bill, Dana, Gregory, Lauren and Susan. He had 13 grandchildren, Eric, Jamie, Michael, Camrin, Tayla, Will, Colby, Paul, Crystal, Dalius, Marius, Nick and Alyssa; and 10 great-grand-children, Izzy, Sofia, Elodie, Francesca, Wiley, Finn, Ryan, Lily, Brody and Riley.
Paul was born on Feb. 9, 1927, in Boston and resided in New England all his life, primarily in Scituate, Rockport and East Sandwich, Mass., and in Jackson, N.H.
He graduated from Northeastern University and served in the Navy as a weatherman during World War II, stationed in Saipan and Guam.
For most of his working life he was a scientific writer and editor of oceanographic and geophysics technical papers and publications. He retired early to pursue his love of painting and nature.
Paul was an accomplished artist and a third generation painter, with his great-grandfather W. Harry Smith, his mother Ruth Knight James and his two uncles, Paul and Hugh Smith, all accomplished artists, as well.
The ocean and the mountains were the inspiration for his amazing volume of artwork, sketches and photography during his lifetime. He was a member of the Scituate, Cohasset and Rockport Art Associations, and exhibited in many galleries, primarily in New England.
As a member of the AMC and 4,000 Footers Club, he hiked Mount Washington 18 times and all but one of the 4,000 footers in New England with various kids, friends and dogs over the years. He and Anne also took many camping trips to Maine, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. He kept journals of all his hikes and trips and always had a sketch pad in his pack, drawing at most of the lunch stops for his future paintings. His children, grandchildren and great-grand-children carry on his love of hiking in the mountains to this day.
Paul also loved music and was quite a wonderful jazz and classical pianist. He enjoyed the piano until the end of his days.
The family will hold a private gathering at a later date in remembrance of him.
