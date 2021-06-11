Paul E. Williams, 84, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away on Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Frisbee Hospital, Rochester, N.H.
A native and lifelong resident of Tamworth, Paul was born on July 10, 1936, the son of the late Charles Williams Sr. and Lilla (Pennell) Williams.
Paul began his career working as a heavy equipment operator for Almon G. Evans Construction of Tamworth, where he met his wife Martha Evans. He later worked for R.S. Audley Co., Midway Excavators, Piscopo Construction Co. and retired work with Ambrose Brothers Construction in 2012.
He served the Town of Tamworth as a volunteer fireman with the Tamworth Fire Department. Paul was an avid Red Sox Fan. He loved going on Cruise Ships, playing Horseshoes, Bowling and his most favorite thing to enjoy was his sweets!
Paul is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha (Evans) Williams of Tamworth; a son Michael D. Williams of Anchorage, Alaska; and a daughter Holly J. Willets and her husband, Rob, of Sorrento, Fla.; as well as his grandchildren, Dean Williams, Kyleigh Williams and Danielle Willets. He is also survived by his sister Frances Brownell and her husband, Lawrence, of Center Ossipee, N.H., as well as many nieces and nephews
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m. in the Wonalancet Cemetery in Wonalancet, N.H.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Tamworth Nurses Association in Tamworth, the Tamworth Fire Department in Tamworth or to Alzheimer’s Research.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
