Former Conway resident Patricia (Bragg) Blake, 85, died Sept. 24, 2020, after a long illness.
Pat was born March 17,1935, in Conway, N.H., to Raymond and Marguerite Bragg.
Pat was the widow of Harvey Blake and is survived by her two daughters, Karen Hildreth and her husband, Marc; Carol Smulligan and her husband, Timothy; her grandchildren, James Charland and his wife, Michele; Matt Charland and his wife, Jennifer; Victoria and Phillip Smulligan. She has one great-grandson Thomas.
She was a Kennett graduate of 1953. She and her husband Harvey were owners of Blake's Meat and Deli Market from 1969 to 1973. Pat was a tremendous crafter. She enjoyed painting, shell crafting, jewelry repair, quilting, knitting, gardening, cooking and making preserves.
She was well-known for her shop Swift River Collectibles. She enjoyed participating in the Conway Historical Society, the Elmwood Grange and was a volunteer at the Gibson Center Thrift Shop.
Services to be held at a future date.
