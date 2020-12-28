Oscar Vincent Comer Jr., 103, of Madison, N.H., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 10, 2020. He was the oldest man in Madison.
Oscar was Born in 1917 to Oscar Vincent Comer Sr, and Ruth (neé McNeil) Comer, in Lynn, Mass. He was one of six children. They moved to Maine shortly afterwards before settling in Conway, N.H., when Oscar was 6 years old.
He graduated from Kennett in 1936, and entered the Army Air Corp where he was an airplane mechanic as well as a truck driver. He served from 1942 to 1945 during which he fought in World War II. Oscar traveled around the world, and always had fond memories of India.
He retired from the Army in 1945 and shortly after got a job at the postal service where he worked for 33 years.
Oscar met the love of his life, Cordelia (neé Shackford) who was from Madison and they married on June 24, 1945, where they shared 61 years of matrimony before her passing in 2006. They raised four children and called the Mount Washington Valley home.
When he retired from the postal service he worked various jobs fro the liquor store, Aubuchon Hardware and loved driving cars for the various car dealerships.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Cordelia; his parents; his brother Charlie comer; and his sisters, Mary Comer and Grace Comer; as well as his son Ronald Comer and daughter Cynthia Wright.
He is survived by his son Oscar V “Butch” Comer III of Conway; and his daughter Pamela C, Hatch of Conway; as well as his brother and cribbage partner Bruce Comer of Conway and sister Katheryn Pickering of Conway; as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in the Conway Village Cemetery later in the spring.
Arrangements are being handed by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.