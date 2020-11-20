Nathan Harold Hughes, 88, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Nate slipped away peacefully at Mineral Springs Health Care in North Conway, N.H., attended by his nurses, after a period of declining health and the increasing complications associated with dementia.
Born in Laconia, N.H., on April 24, 1932, he was the first of five children born to Bert K. and Mary Elva (Morrison) Hughes.
Nate was raised in Ashland, N.H., where he attended local schools. He is a graduate of Northeastern University, earning a BS in business administration in 1956. He was a member o Phi Gamma Pi Fraternity, ROTC and several organizations. A 20-year Army veteran and decorated marksman. Nate retired at the rank of Major, USAR, he served at Fort Monmouth, N.J., Tobyhanna, Pa., overseas in Orleans, France, and at Fort Eustis, Va.
In May 1957, Nate married Cornelia Hansa Huff of Hartford, Conn., and together they raised three children who were born near Army bases where he was stationed.
Upon departure from active duty, in 1964 he and his wife, Connie, and their children settled in Tamworth, where they became involved in 4-H, Tamworth Rescue Squad, and the Tamworth Bicentennial. Nate worked in Industrial Management and Human Relation at Quin-t Corp. in Tilton, N.H., in the paper production industry. He retired in 1992 after 28 years of dedicated service.
During a significant career that continued far beyond his retirement, Nate’s contributions toward the betterment of the community were inestimable, he served his church and the Town of Tamworth for many years. He was an extraordinary Minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Center Ossipee and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Nate served on the Tamworth School Board for 22 years and, as Chairman, was instrumental in creating SAU 13, comprising the towns of Madison, Freedom and Tamworth in 1991. He was president, treasurer and board member of several non-profit organizations in the larger community, including Arts Council of Tamworth, The Arts Council of Northern NH, Tamworth Food Pantry, Tamworth Historical Society/History Center, Tamworth Village Association and the Tamworth Outing Club. Nate was a founding member of the Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership where he was recognized for his vision and for his years of service to the youth of the community.
His interests and abilities encompassed many areas. He was well-known for his culinary skills. School district employees of SAU 13, remember the banquets he prepared for all at the close of each school year.
A dedicated gardener, he could be found most summer days tending his herbs and vegetables, which won several blue ribbons each year at the Sandwich Fair. Nate was a lifelong student of history and an ardent reader of the works of Winston Churchill and other historians.
He was a hard worker and never ceased to amaze his family with his ability to repair, redesign and reconstruct the interior of his home. His brick work and barn board walls stand as a testament to the many improvements he made to his surroundings
Nate’s love and devotion to his family was legendary. Family for him included close friends. He was generous and caring. He will forever be remembered for his service to others, his unfailing loyalty and his strength of spirit. Although modest by nature, he was known to passionately defend and come to the assistance of those who were wronged or in need. He was a man of deep religious faith, strong commitment and fierce determination. His willingness to tackle any problem persisted as he moved from one life situation to the next. He left behind a wonderful light and a trail that continues to inspire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cornelia (Huff) Hughes; son Jesse H. Hughes; brothers, Eric A. Hughes of Louisville, Ky.; Kendall L. Hughes of Ashland, N.H.; and John C. Hughes of Ashland; sister Mary L. “Honey” Hughes of Ashland; sister-in-law Elaine Hughes of Ashland; and brother-in-law Thomas J. Ford of Waldoboro, Maine.
Nate is survived by his wife, Donna Ford Whipple; son Brian D. Hughes (Patty) of Arlington, Va.; daughter Pamela H. Hughes of Edwards, Colo.; stepdaughter Sarah K. Whipple (Michael Dennis) of North Billerica, Mass.; stepson Benjamin F. Whipple of Tamworth; grandsons, Nathan H. Hughes II of Somerville, Mass.; James M. Hughes (fiancee Sarah Sears) of Davis, Calif.; Davis H. Hughes of Milwaukee, Wis.; stepgrandson Ryan Parker Dennis of North Billerica, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Barbara M. Hughes of Louisville, Ky.; and Antoinette Hughes of Ashland.; brothers-in-law, Kenneth P. Ford (Linda); Dennis A. Ford (Bunny); and Michael J. C. Ford (Barbara; sister in law Linda J. Brown (Gregory) all of Franconia, N.H.; sister-in-law Wendy T. Ford of Waldoboro; several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mineral Springs Health Care Center, The Tamworth Community Nurse Assoc, his doctors and caregivers at Laconia Clinic, Especially his long time PCP. Charlene Kreiensieck. The Visiting Nurse Assoc. of North Conway. and the many volunteers in the community of Tamworth for their generous help and support during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020
A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date when friends and family members can gather. A public remembrance and celebration of Nate’s remarkable life will take place in the spring or summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tamworth Fire Rescue Dept., 132 Chinook Trail, Tamworth, NH 03886. To help the family with medical expenses. Please send to Donna F. Whipple, P.O. Box 121, Tamworth, NH 03886. or to one’s charity of choice.
Lord Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.