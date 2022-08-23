After a three-year battle against cancer, Nancy "Mema" E. Dixon of Center Conway, N.H., left this world on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her girls.
She was the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" and Jacqueline "Jackie" Pender of Pender Farm in Amesbury, Mass.
Nancy graduated from Amesbury High School in 1970, and, soon after, began the most important and happiest part of her life: Her family.
Nancy loved beyond belief, she loved with all of her soul and found beauty in almost anything and anyone. She never said "no" when her children brought home a stray or wounded animal, and Nancy never turned her back on any child in need.
Found a goat in the backyard? Or a hamster on your bike ride? Best friend needed a place to stay? (We had that goat a long time, the hamster, not so much) Nancy would lovingly open her heart and her home and welcome them.
Nancy believed all lives were worthy of love and compassion. Her love for her family, animals and nature ran extremely deep. She was an active member of many land and animal conservation/protection groups, volunteered at local animal rescue societies and helped support local women's shelters.
Kind, loving and wildly independent, Nancy left an impression on everyone she met. She saw the best in everyone, leading her to forgive often.
She was a friend to all and “Ma” to those who needed one. She accepted everyone for who they were, and loved them without question.
Nancy is predeceased by two of her daughters, Alithea D. Pearson and Amber D. (Pearson) Toto.
She leaves behind her daughters, Ariana (Pearson) Tallberg, her husband, Ben, and their son, Killian; Tiara (Dixon) Flanders, her husband, Nate, and their daughter, Vera; Jennifer (Olech) Curran; and Heather Mason; her beautiful granddaughters, Cecilia and Isabella Toto; and her son.
Even after death, her love will shine on in those whom she loved and loved her in return. We are all blessed to have been able to call her "Ma." She will be missed immensely.
As Nancy wished, there will be no service. Raise a glass and drink to the best mom, Mema and friend there ever was.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nancy's name to Mary's Dogs of Northwood, N.H., or Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation of North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.