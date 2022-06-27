Nancy Evans Burns "NanEB" born on May 23, 1932, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., died on June 20, 2022, at Riverwoods Durham in Durham, N.H.
"I was predeceased by my parents, Arthur and Alice Evans of Eaton, N.H., and Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Monroe, of Sarasota, Fla.; a sister Mary Lou Barker of Concord, N.H., and her daughter, Su Ann. My bright, responsible and fun-loving husband, William J. (Bill), died of cancer in 1997 in Boston and our son, Peter, died at age 8 in 1964 in Worcester, Mass.
I was educated in Conway, N.H., Sarasota and St. Petersburg, Fla., schools. I graduated from Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, Conn., in 1950. In 1954, I graduated from the University of New Hampshire. I served on the UNH Alumni Board of Directors for many years and received an AMSAA Award in 1987.
My affiliation with and love of Waukeela Camp for Girls in Eaton, N.H., started in 1940-1953 and then again from 1976-1990. From a 'midget' (the youngest group in camp) to co-owner and director of the camp. A perfect fit (GO GREENS). And I met my husband, Bill, there!
Everywhere we lived, Bill and I volunteered in our communities. The last 15 years of our marriage, we hosted a 'Bed ’n Breakfast' in Boston, the St. Botolph Street neighborhood.
'The world came to us' was often remarked.
My love of the outdoors started at Camp Wonalancet for Boys in Eaton, which was founded by my parents. And all those years at Waukeela. The anchor place in my life was Eaton — the post office always knew where I was.
My romance with the Snowville Schoolhouse (thanks, Thomas) will go on as family owns it. How I enjoyed all the folks of all the Eatons! People all through the years and locations filled my being. Most of all, my offspring made my heart sing with pride and joy.
Cathy Burns Paris — Leigh and Evan; Jack Burns — Taryn, Delaney and Keon; Michael Burns — Ailis and Fiona; Alice Chavarria Burns — Guillermo. And their spouses, Mark, Lindsey, Jacqueline and Dilver were like my own.
Thanks to Chris and Suzie for their support, love, parties and football.
Many “in laws,” nieces, nephews and cousins added to the color of my life.
Thanks to all my Waukeela loyal counselors and staff and the campers (both green and white!)
Continue to learn, to laugh and to listen — be inclusive and be positive. Be safe, be kind, be you. Love wraps it all up. And don’t forget to write thank you notes!"
— NanEB
NanEB requested donations be made in her memory to the Eaton Community Circle to benefit Eaton Youth Educational Scholarships. Checks made payable to: Eaton Community Circle c/o Jane Gray, P.O. Box 127, Eaton Center, NH 03832.
