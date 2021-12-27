Nancy C. Bryant, 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a period of declining health.
She was a true Conway, N.H., girl at heart, having been born and raised in Redstone, N.H., graduating from Kennett High School in 1952, and making Conway her lifelong home. She was one of five children born to Lillian Lula (Fountain) and Jack McGinty.
In 1952, she married John Freeman Lowd and they had three children, Joan, Karen and Sheryl. Family was all important to her and as a family they enjoyed all the valley had to offer, including hiking, tennis at the height of the Volvo tournament and skiing at Cranmore.
Many fun evenings were spent enjoying apres ski at the Oxen Yoke, singing along to her favorites, the Shaw Twins. Later in life she married Richard C. Bryant, with whom she enjoyed many years of golf, winters in Florida, and Friday evening get-togethers with friends for rousing games of cards and dominoes. She loved travel and over the years made it to Cuba, France, Ireland, Bermuda and Hawaii as well as traveling out west to visit family.
Nancy held varied jobs here in the valley: preschool teacher for the Congregational Church in North Conway, N.H.; monogramming sweaters and Bermuda bags for Carroll Reed Ski Shops; retail work at Joe Jones; and she was co-owner of the Fashion Corner, a popular women’s clothing store in Conway.
Nancy is survived by her children Joan Ames and her husband, Peter, of Conway; Karen Frechette and her husband, Charlie, of Sebago, Maine; Sheryl Bunker and her husband, Mark, of Holliston, Mass.; stepsons, Thomas Bryant and wife, Patti, of Waltham, Mass.; Robert Kimberley-Bryant and wife, Alexa, of South Conway, N.H., and Harbor Isle, Fla.; and brother John McGinty and wife, Patricia, of Durham, N.H.
She also leaves behind five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial in the spring.
As a cancer survivor and longtime supporter of Jen’s Friends, Nancy asked that donations be made in her memory to Jen’s Friends, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
There will be no services at this time.
