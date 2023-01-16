May 23, 1952-Jan. 6, 2023

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and good friend to many other people passed from this life after a long struggle with dementia. Just one day short of their 24th anniversary, she was 70 years old. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our loved one.

