Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and good friend to many other people passed from this life after a long struggle with dementia. Just one day short of their 24th anniversary, she was 70 years old. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our loved one.
She leaves her husband, Donnie, the love of her life, a retired Marine and a Combat Veteran in Vietnam. They were both from Weare, N.H., they fell in love, married and moved to Dunnellon, Fla., where they spent many happy years together.
She leaves behind sons, Jonathan and Joshua, and grandchildren! She leaves behind her brother Preston and his wife, Carol Sargent, and family of Conway N.H.; her sister Linda and her husband, Phil Vallee, and family from Milo, Maine; and her sister Brenda Sweeny and family of Richmond, Maine; her sister Sheila and Norman and family of Tamworth, N.H.; and her brother Jeff and Eileen and family of Francistown.
She was predeceased by her mother Velma and stepfather Richard Perkins Sr. of Weare; her father Arthur F. Sargent of Henniker, N.H.; her oldest brother Peter Sargent of Conway, N.H.; and her youngest brother Richard Perkins Jr. of Weare.
Mique will always be remembered for her smiles, spontaneous laughter and her love for all of her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
May you always have a dream in your heart and a friend by your side.
