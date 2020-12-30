Millicent J. Charles died peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020, in Old Saybrook, Conn., from complications of coronavirus. She had been surrounded, digitally, by her loving family in the days prior to her passing. Millicent was born in Manhattan.
She lived most of her life in The Bronx and Great Neck, N.Y., before retiring to Southbury, Conn., with her husband Edward. After Edward passed away, she lived in Conway, N.H., with her eldest son Brian, his wife, Sarah, and their son, Theo, for a period before moving to the Gladeview Center.
Millicent met her husband Edward on a Zionist kibbutz camp in New Jersey as teenagers. They both attended City College of New York (CCNY), and married in their early 20s. Their lives were enriched through family trips to museums, symphonies, and the opera. She especially loved dachshunds, folk music, and glorious weeks-long camping trips throughout the northeast including the White Mountain region.
From 1974 until her retirement in 1994, Millicent was a staff member of the Great Neck Library. She served on multiple committees, organized the union, and worked tirelessly to bring arts and music to the community, improvements for the staff and buildings, and services to the home bound. Millicent was actively involved in supporting union pickets, anti-war, and civil rights protests. She stayed committed to these causes throughout her life, and deeply inspired her children and grandchildren.
Millicent and Edward were married for over 60 years. She will be missed by her son Brian (and spouse, Sarah), son Owen (and spouse, Lynne) and her grandchildren, Theo, Coco, Gideon and Ursula.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sharing Millicent’s legacy and celebrating her life by contributing to your local library, or donating to your town or community garden.
