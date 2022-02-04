Michael Thomas Stacey, 68, of Center Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on Feb. 1 2022, with his family by his side at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
One of six children, Michael was born on April 21, 1953, in Cambridge, Mass., to Frederick Stacey and Theresa (Kelley) Stacey. Michael grew up in Belmont, Mass. He attended Belmont High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971.
Michael moved his young family to the valley in the early 1980s, and opened Conway Paper and The Party Stop in North Conway, where he sold and distributed paper supplies to local restaurants, and hotels for 15 years. He then passed the business over to his brother James Stacey.
Michael was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and the Patriots. He enjoyed collecting movies and Stephen King books. Michael also loved spending time at the beach on warm summer evenings. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his many friends. Michael was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. We will all miss his big smile.
He is survived by his daughter Kristin M. Frechette and husband, Nathan, of Center Conway and his two sons, Michael J. Stacey of Sandwich, N.H., and Sean F. Stacey of Center Conway, as well as his five grandchildren, Braxtyn Frechette, Olivia Frechette, Lucas Frechette, Kasen Frechette and Joseph Stacey. He is also survived by his three sisters, Susan Keating and husband, Jack. of Dennis, Mass.; Jane Stacey-Merrill of Conway, N.H.; and Mary Stacey and husband, Luis, of Dennis Port, Mass.; as well as his two brothers, James Stacey of East Dennis Mass.; and Mark Stacey and wife, Krissy, of Brandon, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Furber and White Funeral home in North Conway, N.H., on Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the spring in the Kearsarge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to WMV Supports Recovery, P.O. Box 202, Intervale, NH 03845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.