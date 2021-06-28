Merle Burnell Grant, 92, of League City, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Glen, N.H., to Charles William and Hattie (Burnell) Grant. He was the last surviving member of the Grant Boys from Glen.
He graduated as Valedictorian from Bartlett High School in 1947. He attended the University of New Hampshire and was a member of the Army ROTC.
Upon graduation from UNH, he served the County that he loved in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. After his Honorable Discharge, Merle returned to Glen and began his career working for the Bartlett Experimental Forest. He then joined the U.S. Forest Service and moved to Elkins, W.V.; Upper Darby, Pa., and Santa Fe, N.M.
He then moved to Lexington, Ky., to begin working for the Department of Health and Human Services. He then moved to Middletown, Md., and worked for HHS in Baltimore and Rockville.
Merle retired from the Department of HHS in 1988. In 1993, he moved to Danville, Ky., where he enjoyed volunteering at the Mercer Co. Elementary School and participating in the Brotherhood of St. Andrew at his church.
While in Kentucky, Merle became a Kentucky Colonel for his love and dedication to the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team. In 2005, Merle moved to League City, Texas, were he spent his later years volunteering at Interfaith Caring Ministries. He was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church.
He enjoyed watching baseball, college basketball and riding around with his son-in-law in the golf cart. Merle was a devout Christian who found joy in helping everyone. He never forgot his beloved White Mountains and spent many years hunting and fishing in them. Even after he moved away, he returned frequently to hunt.
Mr. Grant was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Gloria (Clemons). He is also survived by his daughters, Laura (Peter) Nielsen, Lynda (Alejandro) Perez and Leslie (Edgar) Mamud. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Susan Grant; his brothers-in-law, Richard Clemons, Ralph Clemons Jr. (Kathie) and Robert Tibbetts, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Ervin Grant, Edward Grant and identical twin Earle Grant.
A funeral service was held at St. Paul's Anglican Church on June 26. Burial will be in the Glen Village Cemetery at noon on Friday, July 9. The public is invited.
