Mary Jenne passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side as she entered the gates of Heaven on October 12, 2022.
Mary Jenne passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side as she entered the gates of Heaven on October 12, 2022.
She was born in Wilmington, Dela., on March 11, 1930, to John and Lydia Webster. She married Edward (Ted) Jenne on Nov. 28, 1957. They resided in Derby Line for many years before she moved to Middlebury, Vt., and then North Conway, N.H.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, her husband Ted, her sister Elizabeth Tobin and her brother Richard Webster. She is survived by her four children: Karen Jenne of Derby Line, Vt.; Steven Jenne and his wife Barbara of Hardwick, Vt.; Pamela Bormann and her husband Mark of North Conway; and Brad Jenne ad his wife Blanca of Middlebury, Vt.
She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she took great pride in, Drew and Eric Bormann, Morgan and Marcus Jenne, step-grandchildren Charles and Julia Burgess and her beloved grand dogs. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Berlly Jenne and Marie Webster as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends she considered family.
Mary worked as a registered nurse. She proudly obtained her RN degree from Mary Hitchcock. After the love of her life Ted passed away in 1983, Mary continued her love to travel with her family and friends, once taking a six-week road trip across the country. Mary was an avid Red Sox fan, watching or listening to games late into the night or attending spring training in Florida. She enjoyed her membership in local Home Demonstration group, Canusa church group, bird watching and most recently the Little Angels Service Dog visits at the Merriman House.
Donations can be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice or to Little Angels Service Dogs, 1088 Route 302, Bartlett, NH 03812, Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Newport, Vt. or North Conway; or to any animal shelter.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Derby Line Cemetery. If weather is bad. the service will be held at the Village Hall at 124 Main St., Derby Line, Vt.
