Mary Eileen Conlon, 82, of Conway, N.H., passed away Nov. 14, 2022.
She was he beloved daughter of the late Peter and the late Theresa Conlon; cherished sister of James A. (Mona) Conlon and Theresa Conlon; loving aunt of Patricia (David) Pascucci and James P. (Lauren) Conlon; adored great-aunt of Daniel Pascucci and Liam Conlon.
Mary was born in the Bronx, N.Y., later moving to Queens, N.Y. She was executive secretary to Walter Hoving, chairman of Tiffany & Co. She later relocated to Conway, N.H., because of her love of the outdoors and country life. She skied in winter and in summer golfed, hiked and toured. She enjoyed going on trips with the Gibson Center for Senior Services and lunching with the Loose Ladies. A group of single or divorced women.
She was the finance director of the Town of Conway for 20 years. She received a bachelor’s degree from Granite State College. As an RSVP volunteer, Mary assisted at Conway Library, Conway Congregational Church food pantry and Bone Builders.
The family received visitors Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., Bethpage Long Island, N.Y. A funeral Mass followed at 10:30 am at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.
There will be a service at Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H., at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's memory to Our Lady of the Mountains Church, 2905 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. NH 03860-5111 or RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) P.O. Box 1182, North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.