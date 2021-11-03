Mark Rockwell Burns Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Oct. 17, 2021, after a brief bout with colon cancer.
Mark was born in Salem, Mass., on Nov. 14, 1954. He attended schools in Boxford, Mass., and graduated from Alton High School in New Hampshire in 1973.
Mark earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Plymouth State University in 1977. He enjoyed various careers in insurance sales, antiques dealer, and real estate investor.
He lived many years in the Bartlett/Conway, N.H., area where he enjoyed skiing and antiquing. Mark traveled to Jamaica frequently over the last 20+ years from his home in St. Pete.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, Mark R. Burns Sr. and Carol and Roger Beane, as well as sister Nancy (Burns) Coleman of Maine.
Mark is survived by sister Sandy (Burns) and brother in law, Brian Doerty, of Star, Idaho; sister Inda Polvere of Raymond, Maine; and brother Gary Burns of Intervale, N.H.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mark’s wishes are to be spread over the ocean off Negril, Jamaica.
Taylor Funeral Home, St. Pete, handled the cremation. No services are planned.
