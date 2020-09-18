Marjorie “Marge” Hoyt, 77, of Conway, N.H., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was the loving wife of Ron Hoyt who passed away in January of 2019. Marge and Ron were married for 54 wonderful years.
Marge was known for her kindness and giving spirit. She loved working with her “family” Eddie Bauer, where she was adored and loved by everyone whose lives she touched.
Marge was a fantastic baker and cook and loved sharing the amazing treats she would make.
Marge leaves behind adoring cousins, nieces and countless friends she called “family.”
She also leaves behind her three children whom she loved adored, spoiled and bragged about to everyone.
The Lord truly called home an angel and she will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate enough to have met and known her.
