Marion B. Rines, 77, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away at home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after a period of failing health, surrounded by love and laughter, just like she lived.
Marion was born in Lowell, Mass., on Nov. 1, 1943, the child of Thomas and Loretta Barrow. The family moved to Ossipee in 1955. She attended Brewster Academy and later worked at Raytheon and Public Service Co.
She and Bruce married in 1963. They raised two kids, and Marion was decidedly the fun mom — hosting memorable birthday parties and outings for whole classes, working with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, chaperoning school outings, and she enthusiastically supported school events of all kinds, embarrassing her children with her distinctive uproarious applause.
She ran Grant Hill Antiques, where she found a vocation which turned out to be a true passion. The shop was a gathering place for many who loved the thrill of the search, and Marion delighted in the people she met and built lasting friendships with them.
Of course, the selling part was important, and as she was fond of exclaiming “it could be yours!” In fact, when a nurse identified herself as a devoted customer of the shop, just a few days before Marion died, she said with a laugh, “well, did you buy anything?!”
Marion loved gatherings of family and friends, and was ready to host at a moment’s notice. She was an early supporter of Mountainview Station, and she would tell anyone who would listen they should go there for lunch or dinner. She also loved supporting local organizations. For many years she hosted a Memorial Day Yard Sale that was legendary.
She enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years after their grandchildren were born, and frequently “shopped” their way back to New Hampshire with wonderful treasures for the shop.
She is survived by her soulmate and beloved husband of 57 years Bruce; daughter Karen, her wife, Marsha, their son, Jonathan, his wife, Erica, and their child, Mason; son, Michael, his wife, Heather, their children, Eli and Isabelle; “like-a-sister” Barbara Copp; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends who felt like family.
Mass will be Saturday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee. There will be no reception after Mass and internment.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at Mountainview Station in Center Ossipee on Sunday, June 13, from noon to 2 p.m. and a Shiva gathering at Karen and Marsha’s home (Saturday evening). If you wish to attend, but are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, kindly wear a mask, and if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ossipee Children’s Fund, Ossipee Concerned Citizens or the charity of your choice.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
