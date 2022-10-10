Marie Elizabeth Hayford, 66, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.
She was born in 1956 in North Conway, N.H. Marie was a beloved member of the Ossipee Central School system working as a janitor. She was also a friend, mentor and confidant to many members of the staff and children over the years.
Marie is survived by her son, Peter, wife, Caitlin, and four grandchildren, Brittini, Tucker, Sidney and Lucas; as well as siblings, Timothy, Ernie, Linda and Kathy.
Marie was preceded in death by her son, Scott Hayford; father, Ernest; mother, Elizabeth; and brother, James. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews, along with their children that she considered her own. There are countless friends she impacted throughout her life.
Marie loved to go to the races with her family and “Junkin” with her friends and grandson, Lucas. She was also an avid bingo player earlier on in her life.
She was dearly loved by her family and friends and touched the lives of so many who knew her. She welcomed everyone into her life and considered friends as chosen family. Her generosity and loving heart will be sorely missed in the community as she always thought of others. May she rest in peace.
Calling hours will be held at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Chickville Cemetery in Ossipee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hyder Family Hospice House (friendsofhyderfamilyhospicehouse.org/donation) in Dover, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.