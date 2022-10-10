Marie Elizabeth Hayford, 66, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.

She was born in 1956 in North Conway, N.H. Marie was a beloved member of the Ossipee Central School system working as a janitor. She was also a friend, mentor and confidant to many members of the staff and children over the years.

