With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Louise Daugherty, she left us unexpectedly Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was in her 39th year and taken way too soon.
Maria was born to Raymond Hodge and Robin Carden-Smith on Feb. 26, 1983, in Elmira, N.Y. After graduating from Elmira Free Academy, she attended Corning Community College where she met her husband, Bryan Daugherty. Together, they shared three beautiful daughters, Amirah Ann, Arianna Rae, and Mackenzie Renae.
Maria was a dedicated mother who treasured her children, family, and friends. She was resiliently positive and sought to make the world a much better and brighter place. She had a rare, kind, and infectious soul and would strike up a conversation with just about anyone — which she often did while working as a server at Rosie’s Diner in Tamworth, N.H., and as an administrative assistant at Effingham Police Department.
Her life was an example of endlessly giving to others and overcoming any obstacle that laid in her path. She had recently celebrated her three- and half-year sobriety anniversary, of which she and her family were immensely proud of.
As a testament to her continued giving, she was a lifelong blood and organ donor, and through her passing, will provide nine other souls an opportunity for a better, richer life.
Maria, also known as "Ria" by many of her nieces and nephews, loved to express herself through the creation of arts and crafts, a trade that she learned from her beloved grandmother, Bertha Orme.
Maria is survived by her husband Bryan Daugherty; her daughters, Amirah Daugherty, Arianna Daugherty and Mackenzie Smith of Tamworth. She is also survived by her father, Raymond Hodge and his wife, Ellen; her mother Robin Carden-Smith; and her step-parent Karyn Hodge. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Kayla Hodge (David DeWalt), Andrew Hodge, Lauren Hodge (Steven Carey); grandparents, Joanne Hodge and Nelson Orme; aunts, Heather Orme and Rebecca Orme; and so many other nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives whom she loved very much.
Calling hours will be Friday, May 13, at Lord Funeral Home at 23 Club Lane in Wolfeboro, N.H., from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Whitehorse Addiction Recovery Center on her behalf. (68 Route 16B, Center Ossipee, NH 03814, whitehorserecovery.org).
