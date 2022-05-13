Marge Huemmler died on Mother’s Day 2022 after living 92 adventurous and beautiful years.
She was born June 22, 1929, in Philadelphia to Garrett Magens and Maysi Davisson. She grew up in Drexel Hill, Pa., and spent summers at the beach house in Lewes, Dela. She graduated from Landsdowne High School in 1947 and attended her 72nd class reunion.
She graduated from Manhattanville College in 1951 majoring in chemistry and math and was then employed at Dupont. She met Howard while he played ragtime on the piano (with only a bathing suit on!), and they married on Thanksgiving of 1952.
A job at GE brought Howard to Massachusetts (followed by a long career at MIT-Draper) and they settled in Danvers for 58 years. They had six boys then finally a girl. She got her master’s in education from Salem State College, was a Scout Den mother, served on the Danvers Conservation Commission and the Danvers Garden Club.
Gardens, flowers, friends and travel were a huge part of her life. She and Howard had veggie gardens to feed their large family and flower gardens to feed her soul. She entered hundreds of flower shows and won frequent blue ribbons eventually becoming a Master Judge. Her family teased her whenever she got a rare honorable mention (which they called horrible mention).
For 25 years, Marge taught floral design, lectured for garden clubs and designed wedding flowers for many a happy bride. She brought her love of flowers to the Danvers Garden Club, Mountain Garden Club and Saco Valley Garden Club.
The family renovated and vacationed in the old country store in beautiful downtown North Fryeburg, Maine. Marge loved and studied the natural world and was a frequent visitor to Tin Mountain. Her “bird list” was a mile long. She canoed the lakes and streams in the valley and could tell you all of the invasive species.
She went on countless Elderhostel trips throughout the world, many with her grandkids. She was computer savvy and FaceTimed to stay in touch when her travels slowed. Marge was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and Gibson Center. She loved people.
Marge is predeceased by Howard and their four black pugs and son Chris and his wife, Donna.
She leaves Andy and Jennifer of Philadelphia and Vermont; his children, Maisy, Drew, Jack, and Charlie; and their mother, Cindy; Greg of North Fryeburg; Ted and Brenda of Eliot, Maine; Phil and Cris of Denver; children Catherine and Tommy and great-grandkids, Riley and Jameson; Larry of East Conway, N.H.; Jean and Scott of North Conway, N.H., and their son, Chase. She leaves behind her two sisters, Barb and Meg and her husband, Hank. Marge would like to be remembered with a smile on her face and flowers in her hand ... to give.
A funeral Mass and reception will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fryeburg, Maine, on June 22 at 11 a.m. and a celebration for Marge will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Jean and Scott’s home at 288 Old Bartlett Road in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.