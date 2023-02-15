Margaret McCluskey, 71, died on Feb. 12, 2023, at D'Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, Maine, following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Peg was born in Boston on Sept. 7, 1951, the eldest daughter of John and Margaret "Margie" Cummins.
Peg graduated from Dedham High School, Class of 1969, attended Bentley University and completed the degree program in photography at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
Her professional career focused on retail sales working for companies, including Sears Roebuck, Filenes Basement, Bass Shoes and Verizon Wireless. Her last position at Verizon Wireless was district manager for Agent Stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. While at Verizon Wireless, she was recognized for several sales awards including selection to The President's Cabinet.
Life included a wide variety of experiences. Extensive travel including three safaris in Africa, river and ocean cruising, cooking schools in Europe, and visiting numerous countries throughout the world. Her camera was always at her side to record her trips and other events, especially family gatherings. Peg was an avid reader, especially mystery novels.
At the time of her death, Peg was an active member of the Friends of the Bartlett Library, the book club at White Birch Book Store and the Bartlett Historical Association. She also enjoyed skiing and was a past member of the Ski Wheelers Ski Club of Intervale, N.H. Animals, especially cats, were of significant importance in her life, with often two cats being part of the family.
Peg was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband of 37 years Michael of Glen, N.H.; sister Joan Cummins and her husband, Jack Hallissey, of Dedham, Mass.; her nephew John Hallissey and his partner, Jill Regan, of Dedham; her niece Melissa Hallissey and her husband, John LaBelle, of Medfield Mass.; sisters-in law, Patricia and Suzanne McCluskey; brother-in-law Peter McCluskey and his wife, Ann, along many friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian nurial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Our Lady of the Mountains at 2905 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H. Visitation will be at Furber and White Funeral Home, 2925 White Mountain Highway on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Maine Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center, The Dempsey Center, D'Youville Pavilion, as well as Androscoggin Home Health, for the compassion and assistance provided to us during her challenging journey.
Through all the obstacles placed in her path, Peg maintained a positive attitude and never expressed frustration or anger with her fate but choose to focus on the positive aspects of her life, including friends, relatives and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers the family would recommend donations be made in Peg's name to Lake Anasagunticook Assoc., Box 411, Canton, ME 04221, the Conway Humane Society 223 E. Main St, Conway, NH 03818, or a charity of your choice.
