Louise (Kirby) Ray, 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 5 am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. The sun was rising and reflecting off the tall glass buildings with a church steeple outlined on one of them. The sky was a beautiful pink. It seemed as if she picked this time to go since sunrises were her favorite time of day.
Born in 1923 in Beverly, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Perley W. Kirby and Ruth (Homan) Kirby. She was a lifetime resident of Beverly with the exception of a few years in Lynn after she married a Lynn firefighter. She resided in Revere the last few years with her daughter on the ocean that she loved.
She was the wife of Leo A. Ray who died much too young at 43 years old at home after fighting a major fire that day. She was only 37 years old and had six young children aged 2 months to 12 years that she raised on her own. With love, patience and kindness she taught them that the simple things in life are what matter.
Graduating from Beverly High School in 1940, she wanted to be a baby nurse since she so loved children. Unfortunately, she was only 17 and too young. Because it was during the depression, she went to work to help out the family and the country.
She was “Rosie the Riveter” and got a job at the United Shoe Machinery in Beverly. It was partially turned into a munitions factory to help the war effort. She stamped serial numbers onto guns going overseas.
Not long after she met the love of her life, Leo, just out of the Navy. They married and the next 13 years they raised a family of 6 children. She got her babies to love and care for.
She always extended a loving hand to others and she accepted everyone for who they were without judgement. She was loved by everyone she met and was a special second Mom to nieces, nephews and friends of her children.
A spirit of childhood resided in her and she didn’t hesitate to engage with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in fun and silliness.
She loved gardening and grew beautiful tulips and lilacs. Music was her true love. Gifted with ear for music she could play the piano without any training. She liked to sing and taught all the children little “ditties” from her childhood.
In her retirement, she took piano lessons and learned to read music, but I suspect she rearranged a few songs in her head. She sang in the church choir and learned to play the bells there, as well.
She became a natural health advocate before it was fashionable. Spending time at her local vitamin store making sure she was taking the right things to keep herself healthy. She joined the Beverly YMCA and attended water aerobics classes and participated in a walking club.
Louise was foremost a patriotic American. She came from a long line of service men and women. Her husband and sons were in the service to our country. There was a floor to ceiling flag in her bedroom and she could often be found singing "God Bless America" while looking at it.
Louise was one of four children. She was the sister of the late Edna Galbraith (Howie), the late Eleanor Chase (Ernie) and late brother Perley Kirby Jr.
Surviving her are her six children, Donald L. Ray (Janet) of Newbury, Mass.; Janice L. Ray of Revere, Mass.; Ginny A. McNary (Ron) of Georgia; Susan E. Henderson (Scott) of Haverhill, Mass.; retired Beverly Chief of Police Mark A. Ray (Corinne) of North Conway, N.H.; and Linda L. Farinelli (Ralph) of Salem, Mass.; grandchildren, Kevin Ray (Susan), Kenneth Ray (Heather), David Ray (Amy), Kelli Mayo (Clayton), Andrea McKenner (Marc), Sara Sheridan (Ryan), Shane Henderson (Briana), Katie Ray (Billy Alrai), Alex Ray, Kim D’Agostino (Chris), Kristy Eagles (Paul), Kaitlyn Farinelli (Chris), Kevin Farinelli and Steve Farinelli (Nina).
She leaves behind 26 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, Austin, Gabrielle, Delaney, Chloe, Makayla, Lily, Isabella, Jackson, Abby, Matthew, Bradley, Sawyer, Scarlet, Camden, Ellie, Ollie, Brady, Mason, Caleb, Violet, Eva Louise, Savannah, Pierce and Cole.
A celebration of life service will be held in the beginning of June. A day and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise’s name may be made to Shriner Children’s Hospital (lovetotherescue.org).
Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Beverly, MA 01915. Information, condolences at campbellfuneral.com.
