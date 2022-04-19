Loretta Anne DiMarzio was born in Waldo, Maine, on June 29, 1950. She passed away Dec. 28, 2021.
She was a woman that people turned to for help no matter the person. Her children’s friends looked at her as a mother figure and knew she would give you tough love when it was needed. She wanted the best for her family and friends.
You could always find her with a smile. She wouldn’t let anything bring her down. She was a strong woman until the very end including beating cancer. She will be forever missed by everyone that knew her but will be with us in spirit and mind.
Loretta was mother of seven children and three stepchildren, Francis “Frankie” M. DiMarzio of Tamworth, N.H.; James L. DiMarzio Jr. (and Michelle Fox) of Natick, Mass.; Dale and Sarah Emery of Cornville, Maine; Damien Hatfield (and Jessica Burnell) of Hyannis, Mass.; Maria and Edward Wilson II of Piqua, Ohio; David “DJ” Emery of Skowhegan, Maine; Brian Emery of Madison, Maine; Steven R. and Brenna Emery of Fairfield, Maine; and Ellie and Brian Stewart of Canaan, Maine, as well as 27 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Loretta worked at many local businesses over the years, including PB&J’s Convenience Store, Ossipee Central School, Ossipee Crossing Childcare Center, M&V Convenience Store, Loon’s Landing Restaurant, Lino’s Restaurant formerly of Ossipee and ValueLand Grocery Store. She volunteered for the Ossipee Old Home Week Committee and the Ossipee Central School Book Fair.
Before moving to New Hampshire, Loretta owned and operated LoreAnne’s Restaurant in Bellingham, Mass., from 1996 to 2000.
She loved spending time with family, friends and pets, fishing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, reading, solving puzzles and watching movies.
Loretta leaves behind her husband James DiMarzio of Conway, N.H., as well as her children and stepchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Spurlin J. Emery, and her parents.
A gathering and celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cremation Society of New Hampshire; 243 Hanover St.; Manchester, NH 03104; noting Loretta DiMarzio on the Memo Line.
