Linda Susan Mason, with her husband of 21 years at her side, passed on June 15, 2021, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, N.H.
Linda was born on June 26, 1947, in Lawrence, Mass., to William and Elizabeth (Tuttle) Case. She warmly remembered her childhood, spent in Newton, New Hampshire, attending local schools and graduating from Haverhill High School in 1964.
While raising her children, she built a career as a pre-school teacher beginning at Bunnies and Blocks in Madbury, N.H., and then Bean Sprouts in Hampton, N.H. Later, she worked at Robin's Child's Place in Hampton Falls, N.H., where she was particularly well respected. Before retirement, she worked in retail at The Paper Store in Chelmsford, Mass.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Patricia Noyes.
She is survived by her husband James, of Nashua, N.H.; daughter Stephanie and husband Norman Savoy of Pembroke, N.H.; daughter Susan and husband Leo Bulavko of Edgewood, Md.; son Steven Chouinard and wife Jennifer of Hamilton, N.Y.; daughter Kathryn and husband David Gannon of San Diego, Calif.; and grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas, Joshua, William and Madelyn.
A private interment will be held at the North Conway Cemetery in North Conway, N.H., at the convenience of the family. Furber and White of North Conway is charged with arrangements.
