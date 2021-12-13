Lt. Lewis George Johnson, EGPD (retired), 70, of Fryeburg, Maine, formally of Exeter, R.I., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 7, 2021, due to complications from his courageous 23 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born in Jamestown, N.Y., Feb. 6, 1951, Lew lived most of his childhood in East Greenwich, R.I. He was both a graduate of East Greenwich High School and Bryant College, where he received his BS degree in criminal justice. Before being hired as a full-time police officer for the East Greenwich Police Department in 1980, Lew spent several years as a special officer for the department as well as working as an EMT and with the East Greenwich Fire Department.
Lew married his wife, Carol, in 1983 and the couple established their home in Exeter, R.I., where they raised their three children. Over the years, Lew was promoted to the ranks of detective, sergeant and lieutenant.
He was a member of the department’s SWAT Team and the Honor Guard. Lew retired from the East Greenwich Police Department in September 1997. Upon his retirement, he and Carol moved to the North Conway, N.H., area, eventually settling in Fryeburg, Maine. Lew was the owner and operator of the Bavarian Chocolate Haus in North Conway for 11 years, before retiring from the chocolate business. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of North Conway, earning the Paul Harris Fellow distinction.
Lew spent his life leading by example in everything he did. For all who knew him, he was well respected for his kindness, generosity, selflessness and dependability. Lew always handled each and every situation no matter how complicated with the utmost calm and integrity. Among his many interests were reading, the history of World War II and the Vietnam War, building things and photography. Above all else, family meant the world to Lew.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carol F. (Sweet) Johnson as well as his three children, Nicholas A. Johnson of Long Beach, Calif., Ashley C. Johnson and her husband, Justin T. Keene, of Standish, Maine; and Heather M. Johnson and her husband, Dennis T. Screnci Jr., of Peabody, Mass.
Lew is also the beloved grandfather to Justin J. Keene Jr., Jadyn B. Keene and Luca T. Screnci. In addition, he is survived by his eight siblings, Laurinda Forsberg, Martha McCarthy, Lynette Courtney, Myra Devaney, Emmett I. Johnson, Jr., Kenneth Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson and Brenda Smits, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lew is predeceased by his parents, Emmett I. Johnson and Sharon R. (Kotterass) Johnson as well as his brother, Gary L. Johnson.
Calling hours are at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich, R.I., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford, R.I., at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, followed by interment in the East Greenwich Cemetery on First Avenue.
Donations in memory of Lew can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research. To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
