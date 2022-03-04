Uniting with her departed loved ones on Valentine's Day, Laura Beatrice (Cady) Kennedy died on Feb. 14, 2022, at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H., just 2 months shy of her 104th birthday.
She was born during the 1918 Pandemic, on April 18, 1918, in Spring Lake, R.I., to Angelina and Albert Cady, the middle child of nine siblings, all deceased, including Eva, Henry, Albert, Wilfred, Lena, Leo, William and Irene.
Laura dropped out of school in the eighth grade to care for her ailing mother. What she lacked in years of schooling, she abundantly made up for in native intelligence and common sense.
She married Stanley Arthur Kennedy on June 14, 1941. They lived in the Moosup Valley area of Foster, R.I., where they brought up their family. Laura was a devoted mother of George, Linda and Stanley Jr.
The couple later moved to Agawam, Mass., then to Springhill, Fla., where they once went to a yard sale and ended up buying the house. After Stanley’s death, she moved near her son in Enterprise, Ala., before moving 10 years ago to Eaton, N.H., to live with her daughter for three years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, rug braiding, knitting, oil painting, and reading. She was meticulous about whatever she did.
She is survived by her daughter Linda and son-in-law, David Sorensen, of Eaton; daughter-in-law Karen Kennedy of Enterprise, Ala.; four grandchildren, Scott Sorensen and wife, Terry, of Greenland, N.H.; Susan Hammond and husband, Cameron, of Greenland; Michael Kennedy and Teena Johnson of Sherwood, Ark.; Jason and wife, Gillian, of Blue River, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Sorensen, Jinae Sorensen and Sadie Hammond; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband and two sons.
She will be interred at the Knotty Oak Cemetery of Coventry, R.I., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements made through Furber and White Funeral Home.
Special thanks to present and former staff at Mineral Springs for the excellent care and friendship she received while residing there.
