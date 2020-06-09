Larry Morrison, 69, of Danvers, Mass., and Denmark, Maine, son of the late John and Anna Morrison, died of a heart attack at home on June 6, 2020, with his loving wife of 35 years Joann by his side.
Larry was truly a one in a million man who was widely known for helping others. He loved his family and friends with all his heart.
An avid traveler, some of his best memories were cross-country road trips to see every rock in America with his family, many Caribbean cruises with his wife and friends and fishing adventures with all of his pals.
Larry passed with 39 years and 344 days of sobriety which he said gave him a life second to none. Larry dedicated his life to helping other alcoholics but as an avocation. He proudly retired from the Glaziers Local 1044 after 35 years.
Larry’s greatest sources of joy were his children and he died very proud of the lives that both have made for themselves.
Larry leaves behind so many people that love him including: his wife Joann; daughter Jamie Morrison of Tampa, Fla., son Daniel Morrison and his wife, Lindsy Morrison, of Danvers; and grandson Oliver Tex.
His other close loved ones included his beloved sister Judy Veilleux; niece/goddaughter Amy Wilichoski; nephew Dennis Morrison Jr.; brother John Morrison Jr.; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Dennis Morrison and nephew Mark Veilleux.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, June 12, in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors at 28 Elm St. in Danvers. Optional calling hours for the vulnerable population with underlying health conditions will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Public calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Instead, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Dustin Farrell Scholarship Fund, c/o North Shore Bank, 48 Elm St., Danvers, MA 01923.
To leave a message of condolence for Larry’s family, please go to lyonsfuneral.com.
