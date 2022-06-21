Kyle M. Drew, 33, after a long battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 18, 2022, surrounded by dozens of family and friends.
Kyle was a lifelong resident of Ossipee, N.H., and proud to be part of its community.
Kyle owned a very successful business known to all as Carroll County Repair. Kyle loved working on cars, and took pride in every vehicle that entered his shop. Kyle would be the first to admit that a big part of his shop success was contributed by crew and close friends, Chris “Roots” Michaud, Josh Tozier and Nick Plourde.
Kyle enjoyed playing the guitar, having a cold beer and cooking on the grill, all the while, making people laugh around him. Kyle’s sense of humor was sometimes overwhelming.
For example, Kyle was an avid NASCAR fan, as well as a Denny Hamlin fan. At one NASCAR race, he had bought several Hamlin souvenirs. On the way out of the track, Hamlin was walking away, when Kyle, along with his son, Keagan, chased him for an autograph. This was one of Kyle’s many exploits that made Kyle who he was.
Kyle owned a Ford Mustang that he thought would beat Hamlin. He was wrong, but the local police couldn’t beat him.
Kyle was predeceased by his grandfather, Wendell Drew, aka by Kyle, Grampa JP 2½.
Kyle is survived by his wife Jenny Drew; his parents Ricky and Jackie (Berry) Drew, (Jackie always called him her boy); his sisters Amanda Cole of Pennsylvania; Ashley Grey and her husband, Jaimy Grey, of Center Ossipee, N.H. (Ashley loves to call him “Pie Hole”); Jessica Treadwell and Jazmine Bryson.
Kyle also leaves behind his loving grandmother Arlene Drew of Moultonborough, N.H., along with countless numbers of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. But above all, Kyle leaves behind his most precious possessions in his life, his son Keagan and daughter, MacKenzie, along with their mom, Shannon Merchant.
Visiting hours will be at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee on Friday June 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a private family burial in Chickville on Saturday.
A celebration of his life will be at Harley Jack’s Restaurant, Route 16 in Ossipee, on June 25 at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the, Celebrate Life, Cancer Survivor Network, P.O. Box 488, West Ossipee, NH 03890, cicsnfund@gmail.com
