Kyle Bryant, born on Nov. 28, 1989, at the age of 31 years went to be with the lord on April 2, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. He will forever be remembered for his amazing smile and his heart of gold.
Kyle was captivating to be around, lit up every room, and put a smile on everyone’s face around him. He was always ready with a quick one liner, some kind of prank, or a groovy dance move to grab your attention. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, the Celtics, NASCAR races, spending weekends away at camp in Laconia, and singing Karaoke. Kyle will be remembered by all who encountered him.
His caregivers Keith, Tara, and their daughter, Kay Kierstead, provided Kyle with the quality of life he deserved. They spent 10 happy years together becoming a tight knit family creating many memories.
We as a family want to extend thanks to the Make a Wish foundation, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, especially the staff in the ICU, as well as the Nashua Center for the compassionate care over the years.
Surviving Kyle are his mother and stepfather, Joanne L. Hall and Steven Hall of Albany, N.H.; brother Shawn Bryant of Gray, Maine; sister Renee Smith of York, Pa.; grandparents, Richard and Joan Bryant of Gorham, Maine; uncle Jon and aunt Lori Bryant of Saco, Maine; uncle Michael Bryant of Portland, Maine; aunt Kathy of Gillett, Pa.; uncle John; and aunt Connie of Cogan Station, Pa.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home at One Lock St. in Nashua, N.H. Due to COVID restrictions all guests entering the funeral home will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the: Make A Wish Maine, 66 Mussey Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074 or online at wish.org. You can address the E-Card in the link provided Joanne43561@yahoo.com.
The Davis Funeral Home has been placed in charge of arrangements.
An online guest book is available at davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401).
“One memory lights another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.